Cedar Rapids woman who sold ice meth gets 9-year federal sentence

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids woman will spend nearly a decade in federal prison for distributing ice methamphetamine in 2017.

U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Dana L. Clatt, 38, to over 117 months in prison last week for distribution of methamphetamine. She pleaded guilty to the charge in July.

Court documents show she sold meth several times to confidential informants. Also, during a search of her home March 14, 2017, 10.22 grams of 96 percent pure meth were recovered, along with $24,448 in cash and firearms. During a subsequent interview, she admitted to receiving up to quarter-pounds of the drug. She also admitted to receiving more than 5 kilograms of ice meth from different drug sources.

Clatt was arrested Aug. 25, 2016, for driving under suspension, and law enforcement found meth, scales and drug pipe in her vehicle, according to a sentencing document. At the jail, officers found four plastic bags of meth hidden in her “private regions” and she then attempted to swallow the drugs and resisted officers’ efforts to recover them, the document said.

The sentencing document shows she sold meth to a confidential informant four times during February 2017. The purity levels of drug ranged from over 88 percent to 100 percent pure meth.

On June 15, 2017, Clatt was in possession of 7 grams of meth, scales and plastic bags, and syringes. In March 2018, she had 14.9 grams of meth and a scale and refused to comply with police, which led to a conviction of delivery of a controlled substance in state court. She received a deferred judgment that has since been revoked and now faces 10 years in prison.

Clatt has over nine convictions for drugs, theft and harassment of public officials, according to court documents. She also has lengthy drug history, including daily meth use from age 31 to 37.

Williams also ordered Clatt to serve five years of supervised release following her prison term.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Nydle and was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force program of the U.S. Department of Justice through a cooperative effort of Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force consisting of the DEA; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Linn County Sheriff’s Office; the Cedar Rapids and Marion police departments; and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com