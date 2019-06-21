Public Safety

Arrest made in Mercer Park shooting 15-year-old charged, I.C. investigation continues

Iowa City police investigate a reported shooting near Mercer Park in Iowa City on the evening of June 13, 2019. (Lee Hermiston, the Gazette)
Iowa City police investigate a reported shooting near Mercer Park in Iowa City on the evening of June 13, 2019. (Lee Hermiston, the Gazette)
IOWA CITY — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday and charged with crimes connected to the June 13 shooting in Iowa City’s Mercer Park.

According to an Iowa City Police media release,

The teen was charged with reckless use of a firearm, an aggravated misdemeanor and intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony, for the shooting that took place at the 1200 block of Baker Street.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, including possible connections to other gunshot incidents that occurred in the early morning hours of June 17.

More charges and arrests are expected.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Iowa City Police at (319) 356-6800 or Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers at (319) 358-8477.

The juvenile offender was not named by police and, in most cases, The Gazette does not identify juveniles accused of crimes.

