'Menace to society' in Iowa City calls 911 on himself, gets arrested

IOWA CITY — A self-proclaimed “menace to society” was arrested Sunday after calling 911 on himself.

According to an Iowa City police complaint, around 4:13 p.m. Sunday, 65-year-old Karl J. Twiselton, of Coralville, was in the Iowa City Pedestrian Mall when he called 911 and asked that police come get him because he is a “menace to society.” Responding officers found Twiselton sitting on a bench yelling and cursing “in a loud disturbing manner to the pedestrians of the park,” police said.

Police said Twiselton smelled like alcohol, showed signs of intoxication and was speaking about war and violence. He admitted to being drunk and had to be stopped from drinking more whiskey. Police said Twiselton too drunk to care for himself and a danger to society. Breath testing showed his blood alcohol content to be 0.199 percent.

Twiselton was arrested for public intoxication.

