Public Safety

'Menace to society' in Iowa City calls 911 on himself, gets arrested

Karl Twiselton
Karl Twiselton

IOWA CITY — A self-proclaimed “menace to society” was arrested Sunday after calling 911 on himself.

According to an Iowa City police complaint, around 4:13 p.m. Sunday, 65-year-old Karl J. Twiselton, of Coralville, was in the Iowa City Pedestrian Mall when he called 911 and asked that police come get him because he is a “menace to society.” Responding officers found Twiselton sitting on a bench yelling and cursing “in a loud disturbing manner to the pedestrians of the park,” police said.

Police said Twiselton smelled like alcohol, showed signs of intoxication and was speaking about war and violence. He admitted to being drunk and had to be stopped from drinking more whiskey. Police said Twiselton too drunk to care for himself and a danger to society. Breath testing showed his blood alcohol content to be 0.199 percent.

Twiselton was arrested for public intoxication.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Lee

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Johnson County now sending inmates to Lee and Louisa counties

Cedar Rapids arrests map for Monday, August 26

Three Iowa City residents arrested after early morning robbery

Driver arrested after high-speed chase through southwest Cedar Rapids

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Heartland Express acquires Wisconsin tractor, trailer business

Iowa CEO whose company has Brazil ethanol plants say they aren't causing fires in Amazon

Gov. Kim Reynolds content with Aug. 23 school start date law

Time flies: Kirk Ferentz's tenure is older than many of his players

Gov. Kim Reynolds seeks compromise in refinery waiver dispute, wants to avert a potential 'crisis'

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.