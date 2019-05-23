Memorial Day weekend weather will be wet for Cedar Rapids area

Memorial Day barbecues and outdoor activities may get drenched this weekend.

Rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast every day of the long holiday weekend, but there may be a short break from storms on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

The Cedar Rapids area will wake up to thunderstorms Friday morning and see scattered storms throughout the day and overnight through Saturday. More than an inch of rain is expected, according to the National Weather Service. High temperatures will be near 77 and a low around 62.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms throughout the day, with heavy rainfall at times. The high will be in the low 80s and low temperatures in the high 50s. .

Sunday will be partly sunny with a showers mainly before 1 p.m. The high will be in the mid-70s, with lows around 60.

Showers and scattered thunderstorms are likely throughout Memorial Day, with a high near 77 and low around 62.