Iowa woman says she threw son at hospital crib, court documents state

Associated Press

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City woman who told investigators she threw her baby son at his hospital crib has pleaded not guilty, court records say.

Megan James, 32, is charged in Woodbury County with child endangerment resulting in serious injury. She entered her written plea Monday. The records don’t show that a trial has been scheduled.

A court document says James provided several explanations about her son’s injuries after hospital staffers became suspicious. She finally acknowledged to Sioux City detectives that she’d became frustrated while trying to breastfeed her son two days after he was born on Nov. 15. She had a migraine headache, she said, and wanted him to stop crying, the document says.

She said he hit his head on the crib when she threw him and then on the hospital room floor. The tiny boy suffered skull fractures, the document says.

Associated Press

