May fatal crashes in Johnson County remain under investigation

IOWA CITY — Two fatal crashes — one that killed three Cedar Rapids boys and another that killed an Iowa City cyclist — remain under investigation.

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Nathan Ludwig said the May 5 crash on Interstate 80 near Oxford that killed Braden Brown, 12, Oneimus Quarterman, 11, and KaDaess Adams, 12, as well as the May 6 crash that killed 83-year-old David L. Schuldt are still being investigated by the state patrol.

Typically, a technical crash investigation involving a fatality can take six to eight weeks, Ludwig said.

“We’ve already had more (fatalities) this year than last year,” Ludwig said. “So, it may take longer.”

As of Monday, 115 traffic fatalities have been reported in Iowa this year. During the same time frame in 2018, there were 112 traffic fatalities statewide.

The three Cedar Rapids boys were killed when the sport utility vehicle they were riding in turned in front of a semi when they were returning home from a weekend birthday party at the Wasserbahn Waterpark in Williamsburg. The driver of the vehicle, 62-year-old Terrance J. Edwards, and Braden Brown’s brother, Mason, 11, were injured in the crash as well.

Authorities said Edwards was in the right lane when he decided to use a median crossover and head back east toward Cedar Rapids, authorities said. But when he moved into the left lane, Edwards was struck by a semi headed in the same direction and driven by Slawomir Nowakowki, 52, of Anaheim, Calif. Nowakowki was not injured.

Schuldt was killed when he was hit by Shaena Beach of Kalona. The state patrol said Beachy was northbound on Old Highway 218 near Iowa City when she came upon Schuldt. Schuldt was hit when Beachy was unable to move over due to traffic in the adjacent lane, authorities said.

