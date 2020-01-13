Public Safety

Fayette County man charged with kidnapping, attempted murder of law enforcement officials

Stop sticks caused a flat tire on this vehicle and at the intersection of W-45 and Kornhill Road the driver lost control and rolled his vehicle into the ditch. (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office photo)
A Fayette County man faces a host of felony charges for allegedly kidnapping an individual and attempting to run over sheriff’s deputies during a police pursuit last week.

On Friday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence in Wadena — in Eastern Fayette County — for a missing person’s report, where deputies found evidence of a possible kidnapping.

According to Fayette County criminal complaints, Maxwell Liebe, 20, had broken into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment on Friday while she was away. Once she returned home, he would not allow her to leave for several hours.

After several hours of preventing her from leaving, Liebe knocked her unconscious and bound her with plastic zip ties. Police said he used his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle to drive the two of them to a secluded area where his vehicle was parked, and placed her in his vehicle.

According to a Facebook post on the Fayette County Sheriff’s page, the sheriff’s office put out an all-points bulletin for Liebe and his vehicle. Fayette County Dispatch also requested cellphone locations for both Liebe’s and his victim’s cellphones.

At approximately 1 p.m. on Friday, police say they received a locating ping placing the suspect’s phone at the Buchanan-Fayette county line. A Buchanan County deputy located Liebe’s vehicle and the vehicle fled, according to criminal complaints.

A police chase ensued. As many as eight patrol vehicles pursued the suspect’s vehicle for several miles “at speeds over 80 miles per hour.”

According to the sheriff’s Facebook post, Liebe attempted to run over two deputies throwing stop sticks on the road while driving at a high rate of speed. Liebe also rammed into a patrol vehicle, causing the deputy to crash “at a high rate of speed,” according to a criminal complaint.

The suspect’s vehicle got a flat tire on the stop sticks. At the intersection of W-45 and Kornhill Road, Liebe lost control of the vehicle and rolled it into the ditch, according to the Facebook post.

The kidnapping victim was found inside the truck, bound with zip ties but otherwise safe. She was taken to a hospital to be checked for injuries.

Liebe has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, class B felonies, and with kidnapping in the first degree, a class A felony. He has faces charges of burglary in the first degree, a Class B felony; possession and control of a firearm as a felon, a Class D felony; and eluding a pursuing law enforcement vehicle, a Class D felony.

Liebe is in the Fayette County Jail on a $5 million bond.

Comments: (319) 368-8536; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

 

