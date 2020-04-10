Public Safety

Iowa City man accused of assault on bus

Mathusela S. Gibson
Mathusela S. Gibson

CORALVILLE — An Iowa City man is accused of forcing himself upon someone on a bus.

According to Coralville police criminal complaints, around 2 p.m. Thursday, 32-year-old Mathusela S. Gibson convinced the alleged victim to get on a bus with him. Police said once they were on the bus, Gibson forced the victim to kiss him and made other inappropriate contact with them.

Gibson allegedly told the victim, “We’re going to have sex,” according to criminal complaints.

Police said while they were investigating the assault, they noticed Gibson smelled strongly of alcohol and showed signs of being drunk. He admitted to drinking earlier in the day, but refused a post-arrest breath test, police said.

Gibson was arrested and faces three counts of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and one count of public intoxication.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

