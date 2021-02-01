Public Safety

Firearms recovered after Iowa City chase

/

IOWA CITY — Guns were recovered off two men following a chase on Friday.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies were responding to an emergency medical call around 11:09 a.m. Friday when they witnessed a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Mormon Trek Boulevard. The deputies pursued the driver involved in the hit-and-run, later identified as 18-year-old Marwan K.M. Abdullmaged, of Iowa City.

Authorities said Abdullmaged fled west on Melrose and north on Highway 218 before losing control of his vehicle and ending up in a ditch. Abdullmaged and his passenger, Zackarie D. Porter, 19, of Coralville, fled on foot. Authorities said Abdullmaged tried to toss a handgun to Porter, which fell in the snow and was recovered by deputies.

Abdullmaged was arrested when he fell in the snow and Porter was apprehended after he surrendered. Deputies said an open backpack was found by where Porter had fled the vehicle. A loaded handgun was found in the backpack, which Porter admitted was his, authorities said.

Both men are felons and barred from possessing firearms, according to the sheriff’s office. Both men faces charges of possession of possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony; carrying weapons and interference with official acts. Abdullmaged faces an additional charge of eluding.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

Hermiston

The Gazette

All articles by Lee

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Arizona man who threatened Iowa lawmakers over sex offender law is sentenced

This map shows body camera, dash cam policies of Iowa police and sheriff departments

Child pornography found on discarded laptop; Cedar Rapids man arrested

Iowa police body camera video sometimes revealing - if the public is allowed to see it

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Keeping 6 feet distance a challenge now that Iowa schools are required to offer in-person learning

Scott County GOP chair called 'traitor,' ousted for saying Trump should be impeached

Cedar Rapids' efforts lead to lower flood insurance rates for property owners

Iowa House bill would put a fresh coat of whitewash on history

Rep. Amy Nielsen of North Liberty blames lack of House rules for her coronavirus infection

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.