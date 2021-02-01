Firearms recovered after Iowa City chase

IOWA CITY — Guns were recovered off two men following a chase on Friday.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies were responding to an emergency medical call around 11:09 a.m. Friday when they witnessed a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Mormon Trek Boulevard. The deputies pursued the driver involved in the hit-and-run, later identified as 18-year-old Marwan K.M. Abdullmaged, of Iowa City.

Authorities said Abdullmaged fled west on Melrose and north on Highway 218 before losing control of his vehicle and ending up in a ditch. Abdullmaged and his passenger, Zackarie D. Porter, 19, of Coralville, fled on foot. Authorities said Abdullmaged tried to toss a handgun to Porter, which fell in the snow and was recovered by deputies.

Abdullmaged was arrested when he fell in the snow and Porter was apprehended after he surrendered. Deputies said an open backpack was found by where Porter had fled the vehicle. A loaded handgun was found in the backpack, which Porter admitted was his, authorities said.

Both men are felons and barred from possessing firearms, according to the sheriff’s office. Both men faces charges of possession of possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony; carrying weapons and interference with official acts. Abdullmaged faces an additional charge of eluding.

