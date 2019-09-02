Public Safety

Iowa City man charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old

Man is on sex offender registry for past assault to 7-year-old

Marvin Stanley Ramos (Johnson County Sheriff’s Office)
IOWA CITY — A 36-year-old man is in custody on charges he sexually assaulted and sexually abused a young girl over a number of years, starting when she was 8.

Police arrested Marvin Stanley Ramos of Iowa City on Friday and faces charges including lascivious acts with a child, two counts of indecent contact with a child, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, and third-degree sexual abuse.

According to criminal complaints, Ramos allegedly forced the girl to have sex with him against her will twice in 2010, when she was 14.

Police said there were “countless other instances before and after this” that the defendant groped the victim’s breasts, buttocks and vaginal area. Additionally, the victim described Ramos fondling her both over and under her clothes, numerous times when she was between the ages of 8 and 16, the complaints stated. The girl told authorities she would wear things under her clothing in an attempt to shield herself from Ramos touching her.

Ramos is being held at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office on cash bonds totaling $34,000.

Ramos is a registered sex offender. He pleaded guilty in 2014 to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse involving a 7-year-old, according to court records. The assault took place in June 2013, according to past reporting from The Gazette. He served a to two-year suspended sentence plus probation, and was placed on the sex offender registry for 10 years.

Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com

