U.S. Marshals: Arrest El Salvador teen in Marion who is wanted in Nebraska on terrorist and burglary charges

CEDAR RAPIDS — An 18-year-old El Salvadoran, who U.S. marshals believe was in Iowa working with construction crews doing derecho repairs, was arrested Wednesday in Marion on terrorist and burglary charges out of Nebraska.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Nick Bonifazi said they were contacted last week by the marshal’s service in Omaha, Neb., about Elias Lopez-Chavez, 18, who is wanted on an outstanding warrant from Douglas County, Neb., for two counts of terrorist threats and one count of use of a firearm to commit a felony — burglary.

Lopez-Chavez also has a warrant for deportation to El Salvador from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to the local office in Cedar Rapids.

The marshal’s service didn’t have details on the charges stemming from the Sept. 17 incident, only that it involved a burglary.

Bonifazi said the Cedar Rapids office worked with the Omaha office to narrow down the area they thought Lopez-Chavez had been working. Authorities, arrested him about 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Seventh Avenue in Marion. Lopez-Chavez was taken into custody after “minor resistance” and will remain in the Linn County Detention Center pending extradition to Nebraska.

Several agencies — Marion and Cedar Rapids police, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and ICE agents in Cedar Rapids — assisted the marshals, Bonifazi said.

