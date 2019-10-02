Second Muscatine woman arrested in connection with Lone Tree burglary

LONE TREE — Marisela Valle, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office would like their handcuffs back.

Authorities said the Muscatine woman — who was placed in custody as part of a rural Lone Tree burglary investigation last month — escaped from a squad car and took off while still in a pair of handcuffs. That’s earned Valle a theft charge in addition to a litany of other offenses related to the break-in.

Deputies were called to a residence on Highway 22 SE outside of Lone Tree around 12:40 a.m. for a potential burglary. Authorities encountered Valle, 31, of Muscatine, as she was walking out of the house. Valle admitted the home wasn’t hers and that her sister, 34-year-old Corina P. Campbell, was still inside.

Authorities said Valle was carrying several screwdrivers and lock picks. When deputies searched a truck Valle and Campbell arrived in, they located a wood box containing a substance believed to be meth, as well as a substance believed to be marijuana.

Valle was taken into custody at the scene and placed into the back of a patrol car. Authorities said Valle bent the cage of the car and grabbed a tool used by deputies to unlock doors. She then slid the tool between the front partition and vehicle frame to unroll the rear window and escape. She then fled the scene while still in handcuffs, the sheriff’s office said.

The handcuffs are valued at $50 and the cost of replacing the rear partition is $398, excluding labor, authorities said.

Johnson County Jail records show Valle was arrested and booked on Tuesday night. She faces charges of third-degree burglary and escape of a felon, both class D felonies; possession of burglar’s tools and third-degree criminal mischief, aggravated misdemeanors; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor; and fifth-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanors.

Valle’s sister, Campbell, was arrested the night of the alleged burglary and faces charges of third-degree burglary, possession of burglar’s tools, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, providing false information, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while barred as a habitual offender.

