Marion woman reports waking up to man cutting off her jeans

Can you imagine a scarier way to wake up?

A Marion woman told police over the weekend that she was woken up by a man in her apartment, cutting off her jeans while she slept.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman told Marion police she was sleeping on her couch in her apartment in the 100 block of Southview Drive when she was awakened by a man in her apartment who was later identified as Alex B. Matom De Paz, 21.

Police said De Paz had forced his way into the woman’s apartment — causing about $300 worth of damage — saw her sleeping on the couch and started cutting off her pants.

De Paz was later located in an upstairs apartment, where police took him into custody. Keys to the woman’s apartment were found in his possession.

He faces charges of second-degree burglary and fifth-degree criminal mischief.

