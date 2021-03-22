Marion teen seriously injured in 'accidental' shooting, police say

Public Safety

A teenager was seriously injured Sunday when he was “accidentally” shot at a residence in Marion, police said.

According to the Marion Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of Seventh Street in Marion for an accidental shooting.

When they arrived, they found a teenager had suffered a serious gunshot wound. The teen was immediately taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Through their investigation, police said it was determined that an adult male was cleaning the firearm when it discharged, striking the teen.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

