Marion Police K-9 to receive donated ballistic vest

A Marion Police Department K-9 will receive a bullet and stab-protective vest to keep him protected while out on patrol with his handler.

According to the Marion Police Department, Kain, a 3.5-year-old Belgian Malinois, will receive the potentially lifesaving body armor from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a national nonprofit organization that donates custom-fit body armor to police departments with K-9 dogs.

K-9 Kain’s vest was sponsored by Megan Coe of North Saint Paul, Minnesota, and will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Jaime L. Petersen,” police said.

The vest is expected to arrive within eight to 10 weeks.

Established in 2009, the organization’s mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K-9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and National Institute of Justice certified.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,033 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

For more information on Vested Interest in K9s, visit their website at www.vik9s.org.

