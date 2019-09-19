Public Safety

Marion police issue Quickfind for Victoria Pena, missing teen

The Gazette

The Marion Police Department issued an Operation Quickfind Thursday afternoon for Victoria Cynthia Rose Pena.

Victoria is 15 years old, 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at 3 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Jackson Drive in Marion.

Contact Marion police if you have any information about where Victoria might be found.

