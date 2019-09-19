Marion police issue Quickfind for Victoria Pena, missing teen

The Marion Police Department issued an Operation Quickfind Thursday afternoon for Victoria Cynthia Rose Pena.
Victoria is 15 years old, 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at 3 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Jackson Drive in Marion.
Contact Marion police if you have any information about where Victoria might be found.
