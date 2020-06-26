Public Safety

Marion police investigating racial slur painted on house

A Marion Police squad car. (City of Marion)
A Marion Police squad car. (City of Marion)

Marion police are investigating after a racial slur was spray painted on a residence, city officials said Friday.

“This morning a despicable word was discovered to have been spray painted on a home in our community. A family in Marion woke up to find they had been targeted in a race-based crime. This is utterly unacceptable and a pointed reminder that no community is immune to the impacts of racism and hate,” the city said in a statement.

Marion Mayor Nicolas AbouAssaly called the vandalism horrible, adding that “hate has no place in Marion.”

“We must stand up to hate and we must protect our neighbors. Every Marion resident has the right to feel secure, safe and welcomed in the place they call home,” he said.

City officials said the Marion Police Department is working with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to determine if the vandalism falls under the federal hate crime statute.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Marion Police Department at 319-377-1511.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa City police investigating shooting

Linn County sheriff asks for surveillance camera locations - if you want to share

Families of 3 deceased workers at Waterloo plant sue Tyson

North English man accused of sexual acts with 13-year-old Marion girl

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

K-12 schools should not require face masks, Iowa Department of Education reopening guidance says

Judge signs off on Cedar Rapids' $1.2 million settlement in traffic camera dispute

Bear sightings in Iowa getting more common

Maximum benefits increase for unemployed, injured Iowans in July

Two ax throwing businesses opening in Cedar Rapids

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.