Marion police investigating racial slur painted on house

Marion police are investigating after a racial slur was spray painted on a residence, city officials said Friday.

“This morning a despicable word was discovered to have been spray painted on a home in our community. A family in Marion woke up to find they had been targeted in a race-based crime. This is utterly unacceptable and a pointed reminder that no community is immune to the impacts of racism and hate,” the city said in a statement.

Marion Mayor Nicolas AbouAssaly called the vandalism horrible, adding that “hate has no place in Marion.”

“We must stand up to hate and we must protect our neighbors. Every Marion resident has the right to feel secure, safe and welcomed in the place they call home,” he said.

City officials said the Marion Police Department is working with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to determine if the vandalism falls under the federal hate crime statute.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Marion Police Department at 319-377-1511.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com