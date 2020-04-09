Public Safety

Marion police investigating death

A Marion Police squad car (Credit: City of Marion)
Details are sparce as the Marion Police Department announced Thursday that they are looking into a death that was reported Thursday morning.

According to a media release from the Marion Police Department, Marion Police officers arrived at a residence at the 1000-block of Rolling Glen Drive in Marion shortly after 7 a.m. on Thursday. The officers were called in reference of a “death investigation,” and were assisted by the Marion Fire Department, Area Ambulance and the Linn County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Besides noting specifically in the release that the incident “does not appear to be COVID-19 related,” no other details about the investigation were revealed.

 

