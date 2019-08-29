Public Safety

Marion Police investigating altercation that led to two stabbings

At least one stabbing, police said, was done in self-defense

Andrew Monroe
Andrew Monroe

Two people were stabbed early Tuesday morning during al altercation at a residence in Marion that involved two men, a woman and a child.

According to the Marion Police Department, officers were called at about 12:20 a.m. Thursday to a residence in the 1400 block of Blackhawk Drive for a reported stabbing.

When they arrived, police found two men — one of whom was identified as Andrew V. Monroe, 27, of Cedar Rapids — had been stabbed. Both were transported to a hospital for treatment. Police did not disclose the men’s conditions.

Through their investigation police determined that Monroe was the “primary aggressor” during the altercation. One of the victims, police said, stabbed him in self-defense. Little information has been released regarding the nature of the altercation or what happened leading up to the stabbings.

It is unclear what role the other man — who police have not identified — played in the altercation or why he was stabbed.

Monroe faces charges of willful injury, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon — police did not disclose any information regarding the weapon Monroe was allegedly carrying — assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and carrying weapons.

Monroe was taken to Linn County Jail, but has since been released on bond.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Hope House escapee captured after jumping from third story window

Coralville man arrested in connection with June Ped Mall robbery

Cedar Rapids homes struck in shots fired incident Wednesday night

Former University of Iowa medical student to prison for trying to hire hit man

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

United Way CEO Tim Stiles steps down

Governor, help Iowa stand up for our climate

Things to do: Festival of Iowa Beers, celebrate Big Grove's birthday, plus more food events you shouldn't miss

Dinner on Bridge of Lions part of outdoor pop-up meal trend

St. Luke's opens new transitional care center

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.