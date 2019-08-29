Marion Police investigating altercation that led to two stabbings

Two people were stabbed early Tuesday morning during al altercation at a residence in Marion that involved two men, a woman and a child.

According to the Marion Police Department, officers were called at about 12:20 a.m. Thursday to a residence in the 1400 block of Blackhawk Drive for a reported stabbing.

When they arrived, police found two men — one of whom was identified as Andrew V. Monroe, 27, of Cedar Rapids — had been stabbed. Both were transported to a hospital for treatment. Police did not disclose the men’s conditions.

Through their investigation police determined that Monroe was the “primary aggressor” during the altercation. One of the victims, police said, stabbed him in self-defense. Little information has been released regarding the nature of the altercation or what happened leading up to the stabbings.

It is unclear what role the other man — who police have not identified — played in the altercation or why he was stabbed.

Monroe faces charges of willful injury, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon — police did not disclose any information regarding the weapon Monroe was allegedly carrying — assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and carrying weapons.

Monroe was taken to Linn County Jail, but has since been released on bond.

