Marion Police Department offering hiring incentives to already-experienced officers in Iowa

In an effort to beef up its candidate pools and attract already-experienced officers, The Marion Police Department will begin offering incentives — such as a hiring bonus and salary enhancements — to sweeten the deal.

The Marion Police Department is currently hiring for three patrol positions. The application period closes at noon Thursday.

And as per these new incentives, certified officers in Iowa — meaning they have already gone through the police academy — who sign on with the Marion Police Department will receive a $9,000 signing bonus that could be used for relocation expenses, to pay off a current contract with another agency or whatever else the officer chooses.

Additionally, officers, who are looking to make a lateral move — from one department to another — and choose to sign on with the Marion Department, will receive a starting salary that is commensurate with their experience up to seven years.

“That means if a candidate with six years of experience comes to us from department that has more than 30 officers, that officer will start at our department’s six-year salary level,” Police Chief Mike Kitsmiller said. “SO that gives them a salary bump right off the bat.”

And for officers coming from smaller agencies (with less than 30 officers), the chief said, they too will receive a hiring bonus and salary enhancements, but the enhancements will be calculated at a lower rate where every three years experience will count for one year with MPD. For example, an officer who is coming in from a small department like University Heights or Clinton, with six years experience will start at the same salary rate as an officer who has been on the job for two years. The chief said that is because officers from smaller departments will likely require some time and training to adjust to a larger department and a more active community.

Approved by the Marion City Council last week, Kitsmiller said these “lateral transfer enhancements” are aimed at attracting officers from other departments who may be looking for a chance to get their feet wet with a larger agency or change agencies altogether.

“It’s not that we’re trying to poach officers from other departments, but sometimes it’s just not a good fit and the officer feels the need to look elsewhere,” he said. “I think anytime we can hire somebody that’s already been out on the streets, it gives us someone we can put out on the street sooner and it saves us money because we don’t have to send them through the academy.”

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com