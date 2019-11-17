Quickfind reissued for Marion boy, 15

Marion police issued an Operation Quickfind this weekend for a Marion teen who was missing and found earlier this month.

Tristan C.A. O’Brien was last seen at 2 p.m. Thursday at Seventh Avenue and 10th Street in Marion. He is white, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 137 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair. Tristan was wearing washed out jeans and a blue, white and red wind jacket.

Please contact the Marion Police Department if you have information about Tristan’s location.