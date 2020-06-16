Marion man who stole over $100,000 from ailing grandmother sentenced to nearly 2 years

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Marion man who stole more than $100,000 from his grandmother within a few years was sentenced Monday to nearly two years in federal prison.

Andrew Garrett, 32, pleaded guilty earlier this year in U.S. District Court to one count of wire fraud. He admitted to stealing $118,108 from his grandmother who has Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Court documents show the grandmother cannot care for herself due to her memory issues and lives with Garrett’s mother.

Garrett admitted, in a plea, to using his grandmother’s debit card for his personal expenses between December 2016 and July 16, 2018. He concealed his scheme to defraud by claiming the expenses were related to repairs at her condominium.

Garrett also took money from his grandmother’s living trust and money market accounts for his benefit.

The unauthorized purchases were made at various bars, restaurants, convenience stores and used to pay Garrett’s court fines. Garrett has four previous convictions of theft in state court, according to court documents.

U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams didn’t go below the advisory sentencing range, as requested by defense. Garrett was sentenced to 21 months in prison and ordered to pay $118,108 in restitution.

He also must serve three years of supervised release following his prison time.

Garrett remains free on bond previously set until he is to report to the Bureau of Prisons.

This case prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Cole and investigated by the Marion Police Department.

