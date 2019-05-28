Marion man who broke into motel room and stabbed a man during a fight receives 10 year prison sentence

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Marion man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for breaking into a man’s motel room last year and stabbing him during a fight.

Taaun Jackson, 43, originally was charged with attempted murder. In April, he pleaded guilty to amended charges of second-degree burglary, willful injury causing bodily injury and carrying a concealed weapon.

Jackson faced 15 years, if the three sentences ran consecutively, but 6th Judicial District Judge Christopher Bruns ran the sentences concurrently. The plea agreement had called for the sentences to run consecutively.

During a plea hearing in April, Jackson admitted to “kicking in” the motel room of Shannon Coleman, 46, with the intent to commit a theft Oct. 30 at the Marion Motel, 2330 Seventh Ave.

Jackson also admitted to carrying a knife and stabbing Coleman in the neck during a struggle.

Coleman attempted to choke Jackson during the fight, Jackson told a judge in April, while explaining the drain tube in his neck. 6th Judicial District Senior Judge Nancy Baumgartner had asked if medication he was taking prevented him from understanding the plea. Jackson said no.

Coleman told police Jackson broke into his motel room and stabbed him, according to a criminal complaint. Officers responded to the motel just before 7 p.m. and found Coleman in the lobby.

Police said they later found Jackson, who had a knife and admitted to having a fight with Coleman.

Coleman was taken to a hospital for emergency treatment.

After the April hearing, Assistant Linn County Attorney Jordan Schier said the charge of attempted murder was dropped and charges were amended because more information about the incident had come to light.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Jackson also may face charges in Minnesota. He had an outstanding warrant from Hennepin County for domestic assault by strangulation, according to court documents. Jackson waived extradition to Minnesota last year, but he will remain in Linn County pending sentencing.

l Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com