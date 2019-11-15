Marion police nab man man fleeing after crashing a stolen car into a snowbank

A Marion man was arrested Thursday after police learned the vehicle he drove into a snowbank had allegedly been reported stolen.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses told police that Caleb Lee Barnes, 28, lost control of a 2001 Monte Carlo and get stuck in a snowbank in the 1900 block of Mount Vernon Road SE.

Police said Barnes then abandoned the car, but he didn’t get far before officers were able to apprehend him and take him into custody.

The complaint state the Monte Carlo had been reported stolen the week before.

Barnes faces a charge of second-degree theft, He is currently being held at Linn County Jail on a bond of $5,000.

