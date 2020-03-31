Public Safety

Marion man seriously injured in motorcycle wreck, Linn sheriff says

A Linn County Sheriff's Office squad car. (file photo)
A Marion man was seriously injured Monday evening when he lost control of his motorcycle, laid it down and ended up in a ditch.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, emergency personnel were dispatched at about 6:45 p.m. Monday to Squaw Ridge and Dundrennan Lane.

When they arrived, deputies said they learned Brandon Sasek, 31, was traveling east on Squaw Ridge in Marion when the wreck occurred. Sasek was wearing a helmet at the time, deputies said.

Sasek was taken to Mercy Hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Sasek was cited for not having an Iowa driver’s license and failure to maintain control.

