CEDAR RAPIDS — A 42-year-old Marion man was sentenced last week to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl in 2012 and 2013.

Gregory Brian Molitor, formerly of Cedar Rapids, was given two 10-year sentences Jan. 29 in Linn County District Court for two counts of lascivious acts with a child, but 6th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Grady ran the sentences concurrently for a total of 10 years in prison.

The defense asked for probation. The prosecution asked that the two prison sentences run consecutively for a total of 20 years.

First Assistant Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks said he asked for 20 years because Molitor’s behavior wasn’t just “aberrant but deviant and unnatural because he believed he was in a relationship with the victim.”

Maybanks said Molitor should receive treatment while incarcerated, not wait until he’s out in the community, to ensure his “mind-set is corrected” before being released from prison.

Molitor’s lawyer had a psychologist testify about his review of the case, which led him to conclude that Molitor was at a “low risk” to reoffend based on three risk assessments performed.

Maybanks argued two of the three risk assessments showed that he was at a “moderate to high risk” to reoffend and that only one assessment found him at low risk.

Maybanks said the particular risk assessment relied upon by the defense was the oldest of the assessments and didn’t consider any treatment history, or lack of in this case, as the other two assessments included.

Maybanks asked the judge to consider what the child, who is now 12, went through.

“The girl is an incredible 12-year-old who held on to this secret for many years until she finally disclosed,” Maybanks said.

During the sentencing, the girl’s aunt read a statement from the girl because she didn’t attend the hearing.

In her statement, she talked about the affect the assault had on her family and said “nobody should have to go through what we went through.”

The girl asked the judge to send Molitor to prison.

Grady also ordered Molitor to be placed on the sex offender registry for life and a special sentence of parole for life because this is a sex offense conviction. A five year no-contact order was also issued to protect the 12-year-old.

Molitor also is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse in a separate case. He is accused of sexually assaulting a 14- or 15-year-old girl twice at a home in Marion. The incidents happened between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 in 2016.

His trial in that case is set for March 11.

