Public Safety

Marion man kicked in apartment door in NE Cedar Rapids, assaulted resident to collect a debt, police said

Police arrested a Marion man over the weekend after he allegedly kicked in the door to an apartment in northeast Cedar Rapids and assaulted the person who lives there.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers were called at about 8:45 a.m. Saturday to Lancer Condos at 2800 A Avenue NE for reports of two men fighting in the hallway.

Public safety spokesperson, Greg Buelow said it appears Robert C. Storm, 36, had gone to the apartment to collect an unpaid debt, Conrad allegedly kicked in the door and assaulted the man he says owed him money.

Buelow said both men suffered minor injuries from the fight.

Police said Storm left the building in a vehicle before officers arrived, but was stopped by an officer in the 100 block of 27th Street SE.

Police said Storm admitted to his involvement in the fight at Lancer Condos and told police he was there attempting to collect on his loan.

Storm faces a charge of first-degree burglary.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

