Marion man convicted of killing woman dumped on roadside near Muscatine

A Marion man was convicted Friday in the killing of 21-year-old Lea Ponce, of Fairfield, whose body was found on the side of the road on Highway 38 between Muscatine and Wilton.

According to the Muscatine Journal, a jury deliberated for several hours before finding Douglas J. Foster, 35, guilty of first-degree murder.

Ponce was last seen alive about 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 8 in the Walmart parking lot in Muscatine.

Investigators said video surveillance showed Ponce was dropped off at Walmart at 12:27 a.m. on Jan. 8 and she entered the store to use the restroom before returning to the parking lot and getting into Foster’s truck — a white GMC pickup — at 12:32 a.m.

A search of Ponce’s phone records showed she made numerous calls and sent other communications in the late evening hours of Jan. 7 requesting a ride to Cedar Rapids, court documents show. Ponce further communicated that “she was in danger” because an unidentified man — referred to as “Individual A” in the criminal complaint — “was going to kill her because (he) knew that Ponce had ripped him off.”

Police said Individual A suspected Ponce had “taken a substantial quantity of methamphetamine from him.” The complaint states Individual A had “communicated to several individuals that (he) would pay a bounty (paid in the form of methamphetamine) for someone to locate Ponce.”

A search of Foster’s phone showed that about 30 minutes before picking up Ponce, Foster was arguing with a female via text message, during which he stated that he was going to pick up a woman and indicated he was going to “turn her over” to “get beaten” to death.

Foster’s trial began Monday, according to the Muscatine Journal, during which jurors heard testimony that Ponce died from blunt force injuries to the head and chest. The prosecution contended that Foster beat Ponce with a .40-caliber handgun before throwing her from his fast-moving truck.

The Journal reports the jury started deliberations Thursday and delivered its verdict Friday.

First-degree murder is a Class A felony punishable by life in prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 31 in Muscatine County, court records show.

