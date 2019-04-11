Marion man convicted of breaking into man's motel room and stabbing him

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Marion man pleaded guilty Thursday to breaking into a man’s motel room last October and stabbing him during a fight.

Taaun Jackson, 43, originally charged with attempted murder, pleaded in Linn County District Court to amended charges of second-degree burglary and willful injury causing bodily injury, both felonies, and carrying a concealed weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.

During the hearing, Jackson admitted to “kicking in” the motel room of Shannon Coleman, 46, with the intent to commit a theft on Oct. 30 at the Marion Motel, 2330 Seventh Ave. He also admitted to carrying a knife and stabbing Coleman in the neck during a struggle.

Jackson told 6th Judicial District Senior Judge Nancy Baumgartner that he was also injured by Coleman during the fight, after she asked him about a drain tube in his neck and if he was taking any medication that would prevent his understanding the plea.

He said Coleman attempted to choke him during the fight and he was taking antibiotics and “pain killers,” but he understood the proceedings.

Coleman told police Jackson broke into his motel room and stabbed him, according to a criminal complaint. Officers responded to the motel just before 7 p.m. and found Coleman in the lobby area.

Police said they later found Jackson, who had a knife and admitted to having a fight with Coleman.

Coleman was taken to a hospital for emergency treatment, the complaint shows.

Assistant Linn County Attorney Jordan Schier said the charge of attempted murder was dropped after more information about the circumstances of the incident came to light and the charges were amended.

According to the plea agreement, Jackson faces up to 15 years in prison. The prosecution will ask the sentencing judge to run the 10-year term for burglary consecutively to the five-year term for willful injury and the two year term for carrying a concealed weapon will run concurrently, for a total of 15 years.

Jackson also faces possible charges in Minnesota. He had an outstanding warrant from Hennepin County for domestic assault by strangulation, according to court documents. Jackson waived extradition back to Minnesota last year, but he will remain in Linn County pending sentencing.

Baumgartner set sentencing for May 28.

