Marion man sentenced to 25 years for sexually abusing 15-year-old girl

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 16-year-old girl said Friday that what happened to her, nearly two years ago, changed her independence and confidence. She felt “betrayed and alone,” and she hasn’t recovered.

Before being sexually assaulted by Christian Sousley and two other teens on April 30, 2017, she thought nothing could hurt her, the teen said in a victim’s impact statement read by a Linn County Attorney’s Office victim/witness coordinator.

After she was sexually assaulted and a video of the acts were posted on social media, she couldn’t even look in the mirror. She didn’t want to go out in public because she knew people had seen her body.

Sousley, now 20, of Marion, was convicted by a Linn County jury in March of second-degree sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a minor. Trial testimony showed Sousley, along with two teen boys, sexually abused the 15-year-old girl at a home in Marion.

Sousley also videotaped the sex acts and shared the graphic video on Snapchat, a multimedia messaging app, according to testimony.

Assistant Linn County Attorney Rena Schulte, who called Sousley the “most unapologetic, narcissistic defendant I have personally encountered,” asked the judge to run the 25 and 10 year sentences consecutively for a total of 35 years in prison.

Schulte said this particular sexual abuse case is deserving of consecutive sentences. Sousley never took responsibility for what he did. He “lied on the stand and contradicted himself.” He then bragged about the acts to his mother, during jail phone calls, and called the victim disparaging names, she said.

She also pointed out the victim wasn’t at the hearing because she has not recovered from this “tragic event.”

Webb Wassmer, Sousley’s lawyer, asked the judge to make a sentencing decision based on “facts, not emotions.” He argued the evidence wasn’t strong, and the sentences should run concurrently for a total of 25 years.

Sousley declined to speak during the hearing.

6th Judicial District Judge Fae Hoover-Grinde ran the sentences concurrently for a total of 25 years, saying she thought that was sufficient because he will have to serve 70 percent — 17-1/2 years — before being eligible for parole.

Hoover-Grinde warned Sousley any future sexual offense would be eligible for an enhanced penalty — more prison time.

She also told Sousley he will be required to be listed on the sex offender registry for life, as well as serving a special sentence of parole for life because this is a sex offense.

During the March trial, the victim testified that she drank a half bottle of vodka that night and didn’t remember having sex with Sousley or the others. She remembered blacking out at times while in the Marion home. She said she didn’t feel coherent.

The girl said she didn’t want to have sex and didn’t consent. She remembered waking up to Sousley on top of her. She didn’t realize she had been sexually assaulted until she started receiving texts through Snapchat from Sousley, which were shown to the jury.

Sousley, in the messages, said they were all drunk and admitted to having sex with her.

A graphic video recording made by Sousley also was played for the jurors, along with recorded phone calls Sousley made from jail in which he admitted to sex acts with the girl and knowing she was 15 years old and intoxicated at the time.

A nurse testified at trial that the girl was treated for acute alcohol intoxication, according to testimony.

During the trial, Sousley testified that the sex was consensual and claimed he wasn’t in the video. He denied being in the room, and said one of two teen boys hacked into his Snapchat account, recorded it and shared it on the app.

Both teen boys testified at trial and admitted they all three sexually abused the girl.

Jaymz Plummer, now 19, of Marion, was convicted of third-degree sexual abuse. He received a deferred sentenced and three years probation.

The other teen boy was adjudicated in Juvenile Court for his part in the sexual assault and sentenced to one year of probation.

