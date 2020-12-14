Marion man charged after striking man with chunk of concrete, Iowa City police say

IOWA CITY — A Marion was charged for attacking a man with a piece of concrete last summer, police said.

According to an Iowa City police criminal complaint, security camera footage taken around 9:25 p.m. July 8 shows a man walking westbound in the 100 block of East Burlington Street. Police said another man — later identified as 19-year-old Donnell J.L. Carter — runs up from behind, jumps in the air and hits the man in the back of the head with a chunk of concrete.

Police said the man suffered a deep cut to the back of his head.

Carter admitted to hitting the man, but claimed it was in self-defense, police said. However, police said the video footage showed the man was not posing a threat, and it was Carter who started the conflict.

Carter was arrested and faces one count of willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

