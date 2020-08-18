Public Safety

Marion driver killed in two-vehicle wreck Monday night in Linn County

Police lights
Police lights

An 89-year-old driver died Monday night after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 100 at South 31st Street in Linn County.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, a Toyota Corolla was heading south on South 31st Street when it “failed to yield” to eastbound traffic on Highway 100 and was struck by a Toyota Tundra pickup truck.

The driver of the Corolla, who was later identified as Jean Tanner, of Marion, was taken to UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Tundra Truck — a 22-year-old woman from Mount Vernon — was unharmed, the sheriff’s office said.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

