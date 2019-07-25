Marion man dies after injury in apartment fire

Marion officials announced Thursday that a 72-year-old man, who was injured last week when a fire broke out at an apartment building on Southview Drive, has died as a result of his injuries.

According to a notice from the Marion Fire Department, Phillip C. Wallace was injured in July 19 when a fire broke out at 180 Southview Drive.

The fire department does not specify exactly when Wallace died or what sort of injuries he had sustained.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a combustible piece of fabric or cloth that was ignited in a microwave.

l Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com