Public Safety

1 person injured when fire breaks out in Marion apartment

Associated Press

MARION, Iowa — Authorities say one person was hospitalized after a fire broke out in a Marion apartment.

Firefighters dispatched to the building at 2345 Fifth Avenue around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday found smoke coming from one unit. They managed to keep the flames to just that apartment.

The name of the injured person hasn’t been released. The fire cause is being investigated.

 

