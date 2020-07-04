Manchester teen drowns at Lake Delhi

Public Safety

A Manchester teen-ager drowned Friday night at Lake Delhi, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

Seventeen-year-old Teige Hunt jumped into Lake Delhi but didn’t resurface, the news release stated.

The Sheriff’s Office, Delhi Fire Department and Regional Center Medical Ambulance responded to call at 6:59 p.m. Fire department divers found Hunt in about 40 feet of water near a landmark known as “Injun Joe.”

Hunt was taken to Regional Medical Center before being flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, the release said, where he died at 12:59 a.m. Saturday.

The incident is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

Hunt was an incoming senior at Maquoketa Valley High School and played on the basketball team there.

“Our hearts go out to the Hunt family as we mourn the loss of one of our players this morning. Please keep the family in your prayers,” Maquoketa Valley High basketball coach Eric Conner said.

Gazette sports reporter Jeff Johnson contributed to this report.

