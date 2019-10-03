Former Manchester nurse convicted of stealing pain meds will remain in jail pending sentencing

CEDAR RAPIDS — A federal judge ruled last week that a former Manchester nurse will remain in jail pending sentencing because she previously violated pretrial release while awaiting trial for stealing hydrocodone and morphine pills from nursing home patients.

Katie Louise Boll, 31, pleaded guilty last month in U.S. District Court to one count of acquiring controlled substances by misrepresentation, fraud, deception and subterfuge, and one count of tampering with a consumer product.

Court documents show while Boll was on pretrial release pending those charges, she failed to appear for random drug testing and tested positive for methamphetamine on three occasions, and didn’t participate in substance abuse treatment.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Roberts revoked her pretrial release in August and she has been in jail since that time. When Boll pleaded guilty to two of the 12 charges she was indicted on, she then asked the court to release her pending sentencing.

U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams ruled last week that while some facts are mitigating, such as her being a lifelong resident of Iowa and having stable residency and no prior criminal history, but there are also aggravating facts. She is unemployed and she committed five violations on pretrial release, all involving her use of meth and not complying with substance abuse evaluations.

Williams concluded that given her pattern, she will likely continue to abuse controlled substances if released pending sentencing. Another factor that weighs in favor of detention is Boll’s repeated drug use while on release presents a “clear danger to the community,” he noted.

Boll, in a plea agreement, as a former nurse with Good Neighbor Society in Manchester, admitted she acquired hydrocodone prescribed from two patients for her own use on at least 50 occasions between September 2018 and January 2019. Boll took the pills by swapping the hydrocodone pills for over-the-counter pills containing acetaminophen.

She also admitted to stealing a morphine oral solution that was prescribed for a hospice patient and used mouthwash to dilute the drug in an attempt to hide her theft on December 24, 2018, court documents show.

According to the plea, she then took controlled substances from 10 other patients by swapping their prescribed pain medications for other substances on Dec. 29, 2018.

Boll told authorities she had been acquiring pain medications through fraud from hospitals and other facilities where she worked since October of 2016. Her nursing license allowed her the opportunity to commit her crimes, Boll admitted.

The plea shows Boll also worked at Regional Medical Center in Manchester, where she was fired for a variety of issues, including inaccurate and inappropriate narcotic documentation. Boll regularly signed out medication, claiming to give it to patients, but instead took if for her own use. She would also steal narcotic, injectable, pain medication that was supposed to be discarded but she would “squirt” it into her mouth instead of getting a witness — another nurse — to watch her dispose of it, as required.

A forfeiture is also included in the plea agreement, which means Boll’s nursing license is forfeited upon conviction.

Sentencing hasn’t been set at this time. She faces up to 14 years in prison, a $500,000 fine and three years of supervised release following any prison time.

