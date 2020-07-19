Public Safety

Man shot overnight at party in SE Cedar Rapids

A Cedar Rapids police car. (Gazette file photo)
The Gazette

A man was shot at a party in southeast Cedar Rapids early Sunday morning.

At about 12:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of 12th Street SE after callers indicated shots had been fired in the area, according to a Cedar Rapids Police Department news release.

While officers were investigating there, they learned a 32-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury had checked himself into a Cedar Rapids hospital.

Investigators determined the man was shot during an argument while at a party at that location. The gunshot victim has not been willing to assist in the investigation, police stated in a social media post.

No arrests have been made.

The Gazette

