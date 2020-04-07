Public Safety

Man, woman, and dog pulled from Cedar River after boat capsized at Palisades-Kepler State Park

A Linn County Sheriff's Office squad car. (file photo)
Two people were pulled from the Cedar River Tuesday after a boat capsized near the roller dam at Palisades-Kepler State Park.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the man and woman were on a boat, attempting to move closer to the roller dam when the boat capsized.

The man — 55-year-old Timothy Moothart — and the woman — 51-year-old Jennifer Vanderweide, both of Atalissa — were pulled from the water, along with their Labrador retriever, by two witnesses who were in a nearby boat. The couple and the dog were uninjured.

