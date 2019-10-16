Man who robbed Iowa City pizza delivery driver arrested

IOWA CITY — An arrest has been made in the Oct. 1 robbery of a pizza delivery driver.

Iowa City police said officers were called to 1100 Arthur St. around 11:30 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery. Police said the alleged victim — a pizza delivery driver — reported being robbed by a man who displayed a gun. The robber demanded cash but only got away with the pizza, police said.

Through witness statements and cellphone records, 24-year-old Christian M. Vandee, address unknown, was developed as a suspect in the robbery.

Police said investigators were able to confirm Vandee’s cellphone was in the area at the time of the robbery and was used to set up the robbery. Investigators also found statements on Vandee’s phone that referenced the robbery afterward.

Vandee has been arrested and faces one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

