Man uses fake ID, credit cards to rent car from Eastern Iowa Airport, police say

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Chicago man was arrested Friday after a rental car business notified police of a “suspicious subject” attempting to rent a car.

According to the criminal complaint, Kevin Lamar Snulligan Jr., 28, was attempting to rent a car from Nation Car Rental at The Eastern Iowa Airport.

Police learned Snulligan had rented a car from Iowa City using a fake license, according to the criminal complaint, and the vehicle identification number on that rented 300 Chrysler was apparently removed. Police said Snulligan also had 12 fraudulent credit cards.

Snulligan faces charges of first-degree theft and possession of a fictitious license, identification card or form.

