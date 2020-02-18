Public Safety

Man uses fake ID, credit cards to rent car from Eastern Iowa Airport, police say

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Chicago man was arrested Friday after a rental car business notified police of a “suspicious subject” attempting to rent a car.

According to the criminal complaint, Kevin Lamar Snulligan Jr., 28, was attempting to rent a car from Nation Car Rental at The Eastern Iowa Airport.

Police learned Snulligan had rented a car from Iowa City using a fake license, according to the criminal complaint, and the vehicle identification number on that rented 300 Chrysler was apparently removed. Police said Snulligan also had 12 fraudulent credit cards.

Snulligan faces charges of first-degree theft and possession of a fictitious license, identification card or form.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Ames flag burner charged with indecent exposure for Story County Jail incidents

Cedar Rapids man convicted on federal heroin charges

Large fight at Washington High School prompts police investigation

Iowa City police officer, fired for alleged drunken crash, appeals termination

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Live: Michelle Martinko murder trial for suspect Jerry Burns, Day 5

Hundreds of 'Whip-It' containers found in Iowa City woman's car

It's time to debate men's right to control their reproductive organs

Trump commutes former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich's sentence

Mister Car Wash to open two new Cedar Rapids sites this week

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.