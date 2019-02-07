Public Safety

Man arrested in University of Northern Iowa shower encounters

20-year-old is not UNI student, police say

Tre Nimmers
Tre Nimmers
By Jeff Reinitz, Waterloo Courier

CEDAR FALLS — A man has been arrested and accused of entering the women’s showers at a University of Northern Iowa dormitory and exposing himself in January.

Tre Mone Jalin Nimmers, 20, who has addresses in Cedar Falls, Oskaloosa and Rock Island, Ill., was arrested Wednesday on warrants for invasion of privacy and two counts each of indecent exposure and trespass. Bond was set at $8,000.

According to UNI police, a man entered the women’s restroom at Noehren Hall around 7 p.m. Jan. 13 and walked to the shower area, where he moved a shower curtain to look at a woman showering.

The woman said the man was naked from the waist down and fondling himself. She screamed, and he left.

On Jan. 31, another woman reported a similar encounter in the same shower area around 6:45 p.m.

In that case, the woman was reaching for a towel after showering and saw the suspect fondling himself. He left when he realized he had been discovered.

Security camera images from the second incident were posted on Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers, and Nimmers was identified as a suspect, according to court records.

Nimmers is not a UNI student, according to UNI police.

By Jeff Reinitz, Waterloo Courier

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Trial reset to September for man charged with fatally stabbing Mollie Tibbetts

Complaint: Cedar Rapids man sexually abused 14-year-old girl

One injured in early morning accident on Edgewood Road

Winter weather update: schools closed for the day

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Amazon CEO accuses National Enquirer parent company of 'extortion' over 'intimate texts'

Eastern Iowa clan in the bulls and broncos business brings rodeo to U.S. Cellular Center

Indianapolis development firm eyed for former casino site in Cedar Rapids

Hand-held phone ban for Iowa drivers considered in Senate

Iowa's 40-year-old Iowa bottle bill 'falling apart,' economist says

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.