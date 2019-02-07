Man arrested in University of Northern Iowa shower encounters

CEDAR FALLS — A man has been arrested and accused of entering the women’s showers at a University of Northern Iowa dormitory and exposing himself in January.

Tre Mone Jalin Nimmers, 20, who has addresses in Cedar Falls, Oskaloosa and Rock Island, Ill., was arrested Wednesday on warrants for invasion of privacy and two counts each of indecent exposure and trespass. Bond was set at $8,000.

According to UNI police, a man entered the women’s restroom at Noehren Hall around 7 p.m. Jan. 13 and walked to the shower area, where he moved a shower curtain to look at a woman showering.

The woman said the man was naked from the waist down and fondling himself. She screamed, and he left.

On Jan. 31, another woman reported a similar encounter in the same shower area around 6:45 p.m.

In that case, the woman was reaching for a towel after showering and saw the suspect fondling himself. He left when he realized he had been discovered.

Security camera images from the second incident were posted on Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers, and Nimmers was identified as a suspect, according to court records.

Nimmers is not a UNI student, according to UNI police.