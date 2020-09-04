Man steals truck from Mercy Medical Center, leads officers on pursuit

Cedar Rapids police officers arrested a suspect Friday after he allegedly attempted to flee from officers while driving a stolen Aramark truck.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, the truck was stolen around 11:15 a.m. Friday from Mercy Medical Center at 701 10th Street SE.

Police said officers located the stolen vehicle just before 2 p.m. near 21st Street and Mount Vernon Road SE.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, police said, but the driver of the stolen vehicle — who was later identified as Billy A. Clark, 38 — continued northbound on 19th Street from Mount Vernon Road SE.

Police pursued the stolen vehicle until the suspect driver wedged the truck between a pole and a warehouse near Oakland Road and G Avenue NE around 2:10 p.m.

The suspect then ran inside the warehouse, where he was apprehended by officers, police said.

Police said the truck and the warehouse sustained some damage but no injuries were reported.

Clark faces a charge of second-degree theft, police said, and several traffic violations are pending.

