Man stabbed eight times during Iowa City altercation

IOWA CITY — A man was stabbed eight times during an altercation under a bridge in Iowa City on Tuesday.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, around 10:47 p.m., 18-year-old Jeremiah M. Banks, of Des Moines, got into a fight with another man under the Benton Street bridge at the Iowa River. Police said Banks pulled a knife on the man and stabbed him multiple times.

The man suffered seven stab wounds under his left arm and one stab wound under his right, police said. Banks admitted to attacking the other man and still had the bloody knife when he was taken into custody.

Police said when Banks was in custody he gave them false information about his identity and date of birth.

Banks faces charges of going armed with intent and willful injury causing bodily injury, both Class D felonies; and harassing a public official, a simple misdemeanor. If convicted, he faces more than 10 years in prison.

