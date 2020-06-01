Man stabbed at apartment in southwest Cedar Rapids, police say

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the chest early Monday morning at an apartment in southwest Cedar Rapids.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers responded at about 6:45 a.m. to an apartment complex at 433 Fourth Avenue. When they arrived, they found a 50-year-old man had suffered a stab wound to the chest.

Police said the wound appeared to be non-life threatening. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to the police department, investigators believe the stabbing was targeted. Police are continuing to investigate.

