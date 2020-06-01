Public Safety

Man stabbed at apartment in southwest Cedar Rapids, police say

(File photo) A Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
(File photo) A Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the chest early Monday morning at an apartment in southwest Cedar Rapids.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers responded at about 6:45 a.m. to an apartment complex at 433 Fourth Avenue. When they arrived, they found a 50-year-old man had suffered a stab wound to the chest.

Police said the wound appeared to be non-life threatening. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to the police department, investigators believe the stabbing was targeted. Police are continuing to investigate.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

2 dead, officer ambushed as Davenport protests turn violent

Des Moines police arrest dozens after using tear gas

1 dead, 3 injured in Hiawatha shooting

As protests heat up across U.S. governors call in National Guard

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa City rally in response to George Floyd death draws hundreds to downtown Iowa City

Iowa City school district settles with feds over playground accessibility

School counselor at Linn-Mar High School recognized for her passion and dedication

University of Iowa scientists find bad weather worsens pollen counts

Museums cautious in welcoming back visitors

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.