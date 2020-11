A man shot Saturday night in southwest Cedar Rapids was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At about 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Ninth Street SW for a shots-fired report, according to a news release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Officers found a man who was approximately 35 years old with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The release stated the investigation is active and ongoing.