Public Safety

Man sets himself on fire in downtown Des Moines library

Associated Press

DES MOINES — Des Moines’ main library downtown has been evacuated and closed after a man walked into its atrium and set himself on fire.

Police say witnesses reported the 36-year-old man doused himself with a flammable liquid just before 2 p.m. Tuesday and lit himself on fire. Library staff used a fire extinguisher to douse the flames, and the man was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious burns.

The man’s name has not been released. No other injuries were reported.

Police closed Locust Street in front of the library as officers investigated.

Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa man accused of using ax to kill 2 dogs belonging to relative

Cedar Rapids arrests map for Monday, September 16

Murder trial delay likely in cold case of Michelle Martinko

Dump truck tire tread strikes woman through windshield in Central City

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

University of Iowa student dies while studying in Portugal

Gander Outdoors closing up to 37 stores, but Cedar Rapids store future unclear

Former UI student Joe Walsh brings long-shot presidential bid to Iowa

Blue Bunny's owner buys Halo Top

Iowa, Iowa State investigating 'inappropriate actions' toward UI marching band

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.