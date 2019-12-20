Remembering Hayden Fry
 

Public Safety

Man broke into Cedar Rapids construction site, stole tools and tried to sell them, police say

A 39-year-old man faces theft and burglary charges after police executed a search warrant on the man’s storage unit and allegedly found stolen property.

According to the criminal complaint, Michael A. Mease faces charges of second- and fourth-degree theft and third-degree burglary.

Police said Mease was caught on security footage on Nov. 30 breaking into a trailer on a construction site at 3550 Stone Creek Circle SW in Cedar Rapids and stealing tools that were valued at more than $1,500. He then tried to sell a stolen table saw on Facebook. Police said the saw’s owner was able to identify the table saw as belonging to him.

Video obtained by investigators showed a vehicle leaving the scene during the early morning hours of Nov. 30, police said.

That same vehicle was also seen at a storage garage at 288 Blairs Ferry Road NE where Mease unloaded the stolen tools into a unit.

He was taken into custody at the storage locker on Dec. 18.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the storage garage and found more stolen tools from another construction trailer that was broken into between November 25 and December 2. Some of the tools recovered from the unit were stolen from Nelson Electric, police said.

