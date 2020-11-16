Public Safety

Man killed after being hit by vehicle in Cedar Rapids

A Cedar Rapids police car. (Gazette file photo)
A Cedar Rapids police car. (Gazette file photo)
The Gazette

A man struck by a vehicle last Friday in Cedar Rapids has died.

According to a media release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Patrick James Morrissey, 61, died in the early morning hours Saturday.

At 5:57 p.m. Friday, emergency responders were called to the scene of a man being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Edgewood Road and 12th Avenue SW. The man, later identified as Morrissey. was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics due to the extent of his injuries. He was declared dead at 3:55 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the release, police have identified the motorist who struck Morrissey as 53-year-old Karol Lenore Jones. Jones was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries after the collision.

The accident remains under investigation.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Since derecho, Cedar Rapids has seen 8 debris fires, most intentionally set

Coralville takes steps to create police advisory board

Correction: Trial for 18-year-old accused of robbery reset to February

Murder conviction overturned for Marion man who stabbed ex-girlfriend 26 times and hid body in roll of carpet

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Gov. Reynolds to address Iowans at 6 p.m. about COVID-19. Watch it here

Contact tracers struggle as Iowa's coronavirus cases surge

Gov. Reynolds' tax swap plan to hike sales tax, lower income tax will test Iowa's GOP mandate

Iowa issues emergency request for coronavirus contact tracing help

Embracing the arts in Iowa City area as true community-building organizations

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.