Man killed after being hit by vehicle in Cedar Rapids

A man struck by a vehicle last Friday in Cedar Rapids has died.

According to a media release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Patrick James Morrissey, 61, died in the early morning hours Saturday.

At 5:57 p.m. Friday, emergency responders were called to the scene of a man being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Edgewood Road and 12th Avenue SW. The man, later identified as Morrissey. was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics due to the extent of his injuries. He was declared dead at 3:55 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the release, police have identified the motorist who struck Morrissey as 53-year-old Karol Lenore Jones. Jones was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries after the collision.

The accident remains under investigation.