Public Safety

Man injured in shooting Tuesday night in Marion, police investigating

marion police shooting investigation february 16 2021
Marion Police Department SUV. (Photo from MPD Facebook page)
Police are investigating after a shooting Tuesday night on Marion left one person injured.

According to the Marion Police Department, officers were called at 10:18 p.m. to the 700 block of Keyes Court in Marion for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said. The severity of the injury was not released and the man’s condition is unknown.

Marion police said the shooting “appears to be an isolated incident,” and the investigation is ongoing.

No other information has been released.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

