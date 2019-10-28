Public Safety

Man hospitalized after Iowa City convenience store attack

Keith T. Kizart and Dejuanyae N. Jones
IOWA CITY — A man was hospitalized Sunday after being assaulted at an Iowa City convenience store.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, around 11:05 a.m. Sunday the victim was confronted in the parking lot at Kum & Go, 955 Mormon Trek Blvd., by Keith T. Kizart, 23, of Iowa City, and Dejuanyae N. Jones, 21, of Cedar Rapids. Police said the confrontation was over an earlier robbery, but it is not clear what role any of the men had in the robbery.

Police said Kizart punched the other man multiple times and pistol whipped him with a CO2 BB gun. The man fell to the ground, where he was kicked by Kizart and Jones, police said. Jones then drove the men from the scene. Police said the attack was captured on surveillance cameras.

Police said the man suffered a possible concussion, as well as bleeding from his head and swelling around his left eye. He was taken via ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment.

Kizart and Jones were later found by officers and Kizart was still in possession of the BB gun, police said. Both men were arrested and face charges of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony; and assault with a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. If convicted of both charges, they could spend up to seven years in prison.

